Lawrence picked up a pair of tackles, including a sack, in Sunday's loss to the Saints.

Lawrence's second full sack of the season came despite him playing only 55 percent of his team's defensive snaps Sunday, down from 71 percent in Week 3. He will certainly be hoping for a bigger role next week when the Cowboys host Aaron Rodgers and the pass-happy Packers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories