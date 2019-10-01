Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Helping Cowboys pass rush
Lawrence picked up a pair of tackles, including a sack, in Sunday's loss to the Saints.
Lawrence's second full sack of the season came despite him playing only 55 percent of his team's defensive snaps Sunday, down from 71 percent in Week 3. He will certainly be hoping for a bigger role next week when the Cowboys host Aaron Rodgers and the pass-happy Packers.
More News
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Nabs first sack of 2019•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Jars ball loose in win•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Shoulder nearly 100 percent•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Regains his health•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Progresses to team drills•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Optimistic for Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 TE Preview: Doyle rules
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 5 at tight end.
-
Week 5 Waivers: Starters emerge
There are stopgap measures available if you need them, but the top targets on waivers in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 5 Trade Values Chart
How does Melvin Gordon's return shake up the trade values chart? Dave Richard provides the...
-
Week 5 WR Preview: Bounce-back week
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...