Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Holding off on shoulder surgery
Lawrence has yet to undergo shoulder surgery, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Seemingly using his health as a bargaining chip in contract negotiations, Lawrence is delaying the inevitable until he and the Cowboys come to terms in a long-term deal. The team used the franchise tag on him for a second straight year, which will equate to $20.6 million in 2019 but no money beyond this coming season. Despite tending to shoulder injuries multiple times in his five-year career, he racked up a combined 25 sacks while playing every contest in 2017 and 2018. With such production, it's no surprise the potential earnings at stake as well as the paths taken by both sides.
