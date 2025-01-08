Lawrence suffered a foot injury in Week 4 of the 2024 campaign and did not play the rest of the year, finishing with 14 tackles (seven solo), including 3.0 sacks, and a forced fumble.
The 11th-year veteran's exact injury was a right midfoot sprain, and he was placed on injured reserve in early October. Lawrence concluded a three-year contract with Dallas this season, and he will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The defensive end made the Pro Bowl after the 2022 and '23 campaigns.
More News
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Close to returning to practice•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Not ready to practice•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Moves to IR•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: IR stint planned•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Set for extended absence•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Expected to miss multiple weeks•