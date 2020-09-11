The Cowboys signed Lawrence to a one-year voidable extension Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The Cowboys converted $15 million of Lawrence's base salary for 2020 into a signing bonus, a move which frees up $12 million in cap space this year. The move to free up cap space could signal that the Cowboys are exploring the free agent market, or possibly that contract talks with Dak Prescott have progressed. Lawrence and Dallas had agreed to terms on a five-year, $105 million deal this offseason.
More News
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Receives help up front•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Struggles through rough season•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Out for remainder of game•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Dealing with new injury•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Good to go Week 17•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: No-go in practice•