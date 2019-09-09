Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Jars ball loose in win
Lawrence recorded two tackles (one solo), 0.5 sacks and a forced fumble that he recovered in Sunday's win over the Giants.
Lawrence caught Eli Manning outside the pocket late in the second quarter, combining with Leighton Vander Esch to jar the ball loose, and recover the fumble. The 27-year-old has racked up double-digit sack totals in each of the last two seasons, and appears on a good track to repeat his efforts. Lawrence will get a solid matchup against the Redskins in Week 2, although they just allowed one sac Sunday to the Eagles.
