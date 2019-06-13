Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Likely headed for PUP list
Lawrence (shoulder) will likely open training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.
Lawrence said in April that the shoulder surgery he underwent that month was said to have a recovery timeline of 4-to-6 months. The defensive end has also stated confidence in returning before Week 1, which would obviously require getting back by the earliest part of that timeline. However, it doesn't seem he'll be getting much practice during training camp regardless, though Lawrence could theoretically stay in shape regardless since he's not dealing with a lower-body injury.
