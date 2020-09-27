Lawrence (knee/personal), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Lawrence only practiced once this week -- on a limited basis -- while missing time due to the birth of his child and a lingering right knee injury. The Cowboys are apparently optimistic the knee issue won't prevented Lawrence from suiting up, but his status won't be firmly established until the team releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Lawrence was limited to playing 37 percent of the Cowboys' defensive snaps in the team's Week 2 win over the Falcons, so his workload could be managed carefully again Week 3. That said, Lawrence's ability to suit up in any capacity would be a boon for the Cowboys' pass rush, which will look to slow down red-hot quarterback Russell Wilson.