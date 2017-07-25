Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Limited at start of training camp
Lawrence (back) is limited at the opening of training camp, Drew Davison of the Star-Telegram reports.
Lawrence missed out on the Cowboys' entire offseason program after undergoing back surgery in January, so it isn't surprising that he's being brought back into the fold rather slowly. It shouldn't be too much longer until he's back to full speed.
More News
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Not practicing during OTAs•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Has back surgery•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Will have back surgery this offseason•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Listed as active against Packers•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Listed as questionable for Sunday's playoff game•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Expected to play Sunday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Wide receiver tiers
It’s time to look at Dave’s wide receiver tiers as we tell you when to start targeting certain...
-
Bengals' offense has plenty of options
The Cincinnati Bengals added Joe Mixon and John Ross in the draft which gives them far more...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost a majority of their pass-catching options from the 2016 season. They...
-
Fantasy Football Podcast 7/21
Let’s break down some bust candidates at the running back position. Who should you be concerned...
-
How does Bryant's return shape Steelers?
Ben Roethlisberger already had elite weaponry in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but Martavis...
-
Projecting Joe Mixon
The Bengals rookie running back should lead the team in all the stats that matter for Fantasy...