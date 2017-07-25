Lawrence (back) is limited at the opening of training camp, Drew Davison of the Star-Telegram reports.

Lawrence missed out on the Cowboys' entire offseason program after undergoing back surgery in January, so it isn't surprising that he's being brought back into the fold rather slowly. It shouldn't be too much longer until he's back to full speed.

