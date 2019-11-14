Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Limited by neck injury
Lawrence has a neck injury and was a limited practice participant Wednesday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Lawrence played a typical 64 percent of defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Vikings, but he apparently came away with the neck issue. The fact the 27-year-old still practiced to start the week is a good sign for his potential availability Sunday at Detroit.
