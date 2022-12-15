Lawrence (foot) was a limited participant in the Cowboys' practice Thursday, Jordan Reid of ESPN.com reports.
Lawrence has dealt with a foot injury the past four weeks that has yet to keep him sidelined for a game. As a result, he's been largely limited during practice over this span, and this trend has continued for the first two sessions Week 15. Lawrence has played between 60-70 percent of the Cowboys' defensive snaps over the past five games, and, barring any setbacks, he'll likely do so again Sunday against Jacksonville.
