Lawrence (foot) was listed as a limited participant on the Cowboys' injury report Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Lawrence temporarily exited Monday's win over the Giants to be examined for a foot injury, though he later returned and logged six tackles with three sacks. However, the 30-year-old's foot continued to ail him during Dallas' limited practice Wednesday. While this could just be a precautionary move given the team's relatively quick turnaround following Monday's game, it will be worth monitoring Lawrence's injury status during full practices Thursday and Friday.
