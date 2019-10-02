Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Limited participant Wednesday
Lawrence (knee/shoulder) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Lawrence is a newcomer to Wednesday's injury report with both knee and shoulder issues. It bodes well that he was able to practice in some capacity. Lawrence has notched a sack in each of the last two games, and he'll look to keep that streak alive against the Packers on Sunday assuming his injuries aren't too serious.
