Lawrence (knee/shoulder) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lawrence is a newcomer to Wednesday's injury report with both knee and shoulder issues. It bodes well that he was able to practice in some capacity. Lawrence has notched a sack in each of the last two games, and he'll look to keep that streak alive against the Packers on Sunday assuming his injuries aren't too serious.

