Lawrence (back) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

There was tinge of worry surrounding Lawrence due to his absence from Wednesday's practice, but he allayed some of those concerns during media availability Thursday. According to Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News, Lawrence required the day off Wednesday in order to give his back some rest. With a capped session under his belt this week, Lawrence has set himself on a course to play Sunday against the Seahawks.