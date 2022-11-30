Lawrence (foot) was limited during Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Despite battling an illness and a foot injury, Lawrence was deemed active for the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Giants. The star pass rusher isn't listed with an illness anymore, but he's still limited by the foot injury. Regardless, barring a setback, Lawrence figures to play through the injury again in Week 13, though fantasy managers should monitor his status throughout the week to ensure that's the case.
