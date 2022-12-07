Lawrence (foot) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Lawrence was a limited participant with a foot injury to start Week 13 prep as well, but he suited up against the Colts and played 69 percent of the team's defensive snaps. Barring a setback, Lawrence doesn't appear to be in any danger of missing Week 14.
