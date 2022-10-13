Lawrence (chest) was listed as a limited participant on the Cowboys' injury report Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It was previously reported that Lawrence was dealing with a rib injury following Dallas' win over the Rams on Sunday, though he was listed with a chest issue on Wednesday's practice report. While the exact nature and severity of this issue are unclear, it's possible that the Cowboys are taking every precaution with the 30-year-old defensive end, as he played his second lowest defensive snaps of the season in Week 5. Lawrence will have two more practices to improve his injury status before Sunday's divisional matchup with the Eagles.