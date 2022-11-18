Lawrence (foot) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Minnesota, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Lawrence logged back-to-back DNPs due to a foot injury to start Week 11 prep but returned to practice as a limited participant Friday. Coach Mike McCarthy said earlier Friday that he expects Lawrence to suit up, so despite the questionable designation, it sounds like the defensive end will be available against Minnesota.
