Lawrence (foot/illness) is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Giants, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Lawrence is battling a knee injury and an illness but returned to practice as a limited participant Wednesday after not participating Monday or Tuesday. Despite the lack of practice and the injury designation, the star defensive end is still expected to suit up for the Thanksgiving day matchup, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
