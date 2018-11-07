Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Logs sack in loss
Lawrence recorded four tackles (two solo), one sack and one forced fumble during Monday's 28-14 loss to the Titans.
Lawrence was a rare spot in Dallas' defense, which allowed Tennessee's offense to post a season-high 28 points Week 9. The five-year pro's night began with a strip-sack of quarterback Marcus Mariota, arguably the Cowboys' best defensive play of the night. Lawrence will look to build upon his 6.5 sacks against the Eagles on Sunday.
