Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Looks ready for Week 1
Lawrence was one of the top performers in Tuesday's practice sessions, beating Tyron Smith in one-on-one drills and also getting the best of La'el Collins and Chaz Green, DallasCowboys.com reports.
The Cowboys took it easy on Lawrence through the early part of camp as he made his recovery from January back surgery, and their patience seems to be paying off as the fourth-year DE looks more and more dangerous on the rush. He led the team in sacks in 2015, and if he can stay healthy this season Lawrence should be able to give the Cowboys a much-needed boost to their defensive line.
