Lawrence (shoulder) is expected to begin training camp on the PUP list, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.

In the wake of receiving the most guaranteed money for a non-quarterback in his new contract, Lawrence is slated for shoulder surgery Wednesday to correct issues that have plagued him multiple times in his five-year career. While the PUP list likely will be his home in late July and into August, the Cowboys believe the he'll be ready for Week 1. Once he gets the all-clear, Lawrence will bookend an improved pass rush that now includes free-agent signing Robert Quinn.