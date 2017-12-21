Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Misses practice with back injury
Lawrence was held out of Wednesday's practice with a back injury, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Named to his first Pro Bowl team a day earlier, Lawrence is listed as a non-participant on the Cowboys' injury report for the first time all season. Given that Lawrence's 13.5 sacks account for 42.2 percent of the Cowboys' team total, a Week 16 absence would facilitate a significant matchup upgrade for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. The Cowboys likely would turn to Benson Mayowa (back) and/or Taco Charlton to absorb most of Lawrence's snaps.
