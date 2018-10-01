Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Monster game Sunday
Lawrence racked up eight tackles (six solo), including three sacks in Sunday's win over the Lions.
Lawrence's huge game gives him a league-leading 5.5 sacks through four weeks. Looking ahead, he'll aim to slow down Deshaun Watson and the Texans offense when the Cowboy's head to Houston in Week 5.
