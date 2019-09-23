Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Nabs first sack of 2019
Lawrence recorded two tackles including a sack in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.
It was his first full sack of the season, although Lawrence did register a half-sack against the Giants in Week 1. With Robert Quinn now part of the mix on the opposite edge, Lawrence and the Cowboys' pass rush should begin to pick up some steam.
