Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Named Pro Bowl starter
Lawrence was named to his first Pro Bowl team as a starter Tuesday, The Dallas Morning News reports.
While he isn't bringing down quarterbacks as often as he was earlier in the season, Lawrence is still third in the NFL with 13.5 sacks -- not bad for a player who came into the year with just nine for his career. The fourth-year DE has done an impressive job of padding his resume as he heads into free agency, and he has two more weeks left in the regular season to pump up his number further.
