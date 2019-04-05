The Cowboys and Lawrence reached an agreement on a five-year extension Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Despite Lawrence's unwillingness to play under the franchise tag for a second straight season, the Cowboys placed it on the pass rusher prior to the deadline to do so in early March. At the recent league meetings, owner Jerry Jones noted Lawrence was delaying shoulder surgery until he attained a long-term commitment. Rapoport relayed that this new contract is in excess of $100 million, but the key will whether Lawrence surpasses the Lions' Trey Flowers in terms of guaranteed money ($50 million). With his future determined, Lawrence likely will go under the knife soon as he looks to match his output from the last two seasons, when he accumulated 25 sacks in 32 games.

