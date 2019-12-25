Play

Lawrence (shoulder) is listed as a non-participant in practice Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lawrence seems to have emerged from Sunday's loss to Philadelphia a bit dinged up. His practice participation over the rest of the week will be telling for his Week 17 availability.

