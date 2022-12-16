Lawrence doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against Jacksonville, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
After logging back-to-back limited sessions to start Week 15 prep, Lawrence submitted a full practice Friday and is cleared for Sunday's contest. Across 13 appearances, the veteran defensive end has totaled 53 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery, which he returned for a touchdown.
