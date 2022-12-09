Lawrence doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against Houston.
Lawrence logged a full practice Friday after back-to-back limited sessions to start Week 14 prep due to a foot issue. The veteran defensive end has yet to miss a game this season, totaling 48 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery across 12 appearances.
