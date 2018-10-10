Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: No practice Wednesday
Lawrence (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday, Jori Epstein of The Dallas Morning News reports.
In the Cowboys' five games so far this season, Lawrence's share of the defensive snaps has wavered between 72 and 80 percent on a given gameday. That said, he was nearly blanked in the box score this past Sunday -- one assisted tackle -- perhaps the result of the shoulder injury that impacted his practice reps last week. The issue has lingered into this week, but here's to hope he can get back on the ledger, sack-wise, if he's able to suit up Sunday against Blake Bortles and the Jaguars.
