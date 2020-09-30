Lawrence (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Lawrence played through his knee injury last week against Seattle, so it's not surprising that he's getting a day off to start the week. If Lawrence hasn't suffered a setback, he should ramp up his practice participation as the week progresses ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns.
