Lawrence (knee/personal) is not participating in Wednesday's practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Lawrence's knee injury limited his snaps during the second half of Sunday's win over the Falcons, and it looks as though he may currently be trending in the wrong direction for Week 3. The starting defensive end still has two more chances to increase his practice activity before a decision is made about his status, but Everson Griffin would be in line for increased work if Lawrence ends up forced to miss time.
