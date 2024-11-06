Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that Lawrence (foot) will not be designated for return from injured reserve this week, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Lawrence has been on IR since Oct. 2 and has missed the mandatory four games, but the defensive end hasn't yet made enough progress in his recovery from a right foot sprain to practice. Whenever Lawrence is designated for return from IR, the Cowboys will have 21 days to evaluate him before he would need to added back to the 53-man roster.