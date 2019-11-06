Lawrence recorded four tackles (three solo) and a sack in Monday night's win over the Giants.

Lawrence took down the quarterback for a second-straight game and now has 4.5 sacks on the year. With just 17 tackles on the season, he is well off of his 2018 pace, but perhaps this is a sign he is about to get rolling starting at home Week 10 against the Vikings.

