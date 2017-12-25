Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Notches sack Sunday
Lawrence made two tackles and one sack in Sunday's 21-12 loss to Seattle.
It was his first sack in three contests. The four-year vet will be one of the few Cowboys with anything to play for Week 17 versus the Eagles as he is just half a sack behind NFL-leader Chandler Jones.
