Lawrence had four solo tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble against the Redskins on Thursday.

Lawrence played just 35 defensive snaps (58 percent) Thursday and was still able to post top-notch numbers. The fourth-year pro now has 13.5 sacks through 12 games, already shattering his previous career high of eight sacks in 2015. With the Giants coming to town in Week 14, Lawrence should have a great opportunity to post big numbers again, considering he accrued 1.5 sacks in their first meeting of the season, much before the drama started in New York.