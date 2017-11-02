Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Nursing calf injury
Lawrence (calf) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
It's unclear when this injury was sustained since he just appeared on the injury report Wednesday. However, Lawrence's contributions this season have been second to none. The fourth-year defensive end just reached a double-digit sack count (10.5) for the first time in his career, and he's only played seven games. Keep an eye on him throughout the week as Lawrence should be a universally-owned IDP asset.
