Lawrence (foot/illness) is active for Thursday's game against the Giants, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Lawrence was expected to suit up Thursday after being listed as questionable, and he'll officially be able to play through a stress fracture in his foot. Over the first 10 games of the year, he's totaled 44 tackles (30 solo), including six sacks, along with two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a touchdown.
