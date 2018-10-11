Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: On track to play Sunday
Lawrence (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Though Lawrence has yet to turn in a full practice this week, the team doesn't seem to be fearing a potential absence during Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Lawrence, who ranks second in the NFL with 5.5 sacks through five games, could benefit from less attention from blockers in the event disruptive interior lineman David Irving (personal) is cleared to make his season debut in Week 6. Irving practiced fully Thursday and tentatively seems in line to suit up Sunday and factor into Dallas' defensive-line rotation.
More News
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: No practice Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Ready to rock Sunday•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Dealing with shoulder issue•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Monster game Sunday•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Gets to QB again in Week 3•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Sack in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Things to Know
Heath Cummings says there is reason to fear Andrew Luck this week, but not Jameis Winston.
-
Fantasy Football rankings and top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Latest news: Freeman in doubt for Week 6
Wednesday is a pivotal day for injury news around the NFL. Chris Towers catches you up on everything...