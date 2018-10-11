Lawrence (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Though Lawrence has yet to turn in a full practice this week, the team doesn't seem to be fearing a potential absence during Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Lawrence, who ranks second in the NFL with 5.5 sacks through five games, could benefit from less attention from blockers in the event disruptive interior lineman David Irving (personal) is cleared to make his season debut in Week 6. Irving practiced fully Thursday and tentatively seems in line to suit up Sunday and factor into Dallas' defensive-line rotation.

