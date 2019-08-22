Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Optimistic for Week 1
Lawrence hasn't yet regained full strength in his surgically repaired shoulder, but he remains optimistic he'll be ready for Week 1, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Considering he's been playing through a torn labrum for the better part of two years, it does seem unlikely he'll be held back for the start of the regular season now that he's healthy. If Lawrence does suit up for Week 1, he'll be a very enticing IDP option -- he's sacked Eli Manning 3.5 times in his last three games against the Giants.
