Lawrence (back) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Redskins, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Lawrence left during the first half and won't be able to complete the crucial divisional clash. If the Cowboys miss the playoffs, his regular season will end with 45 tackles and five sacks, failing to hit double digits in the latter category for the first time in three seasons.

