Lawrence (knee/personal) is not practicing Wednesday for family reasons, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Lawrence was also limited during the second half of Sunday's win over the Falcons due to a knee injury, so it'll be worth monitoring his activity when he returns to the team. With Everson Griffen on deck, the Cowboys have a more than competent option available in the event that Lawrence is forced to miss any time.

More News