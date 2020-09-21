Lawrence saw limited action in the second half of Sunday's wild comeback win over the Falcons due to a knee injury, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Fifth-round pick Bradlee Anae took most of the snaps in his place. Lawrence was having an active day before getting hurt, recording five tackles, but he's still looking for his first sack of 2020. Expect his status to become clearer once the Cowboys begin preparations for their Week 3 tilt in Seattle.