Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Progresses to team drills
Lawrence (shoulder) fit in some team drills at Monday's practice, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Lawrence delayed surgery to repair a torn labrum until his representatives attained a lucrative, long-term commitment from the Cowboys. Once he underwent the procedure in early April, he was given a 4-to-6-month recovery timetable, making him a candidate to sit out regular-season games if his rehab went long. Instead, he seems to be on schedule for Week 1 or shortly thereafter in the wake of his first 11-on-11 work of August. Once he's cleared for game action, Lawrence will serve as the team's primary pass-rush threat.
