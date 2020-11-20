Lawrence (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.
Lawrence and backup Randy Gregory are both dealing with illnesses, but Gregory was at least able to practice on a limited basis Friday while Lawrence remained sidelined. If either defensive end sits out Sunday, Justin Hamilton would be in line to see more snaps.
