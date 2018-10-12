Lawrence (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Lawrence was limited in practice Thursday and Friday after failing to participate Wednesday, but Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News indicates the defensive end could be dealing with a much bigger issue. Lawrence claims to have a torn labrum in his shoulder that he's played through the last two seasons. He suffered a setback Week 5 when the same shoulder popped out of socket, but doesn't expect to consider surgery until the offseason. The impressive pain tolerance has translated to 5.5 sacks in five games, but Dorance Armstrong and Randy Gregory (knee) could see expanded roles at defensive end Sunday if Lawrence is held out.