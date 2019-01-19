Lawrence finished the regular season with a career-high 64 tackles, including 10 sacks, while also recording two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and his first career interception.

The disruptive defensive end didn't quite repeat his breakout 2017, but Lawrence still racked up double-digit sacks for the second straight season. While his current contract is up, the Cowboys will almost certainly use the franchise tag on the 26-year-old if they can't come to terms with him on a long-term deal, assuring that Lawrence will be back in Dallas and leading the pass rush in 2019.