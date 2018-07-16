Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Ready to play under tag
Lawrence did not reach a contract agreement with the Cowboys prior to Monday's 4:00 PM ET deadline for franchise-tagged players, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
There hasn't been much buzz about Lawrence and the Cowboys discussing a long-term contract, with both sides seemingly content to see how things play out on a one-year, $17.1 million franchise tag. The team can tag the 26-year-old again next offseason, but it would cost approximately $20.6 million the second time around. Lawrence set career highs across the board in 2017, with 58 tackles, 14.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 16 games. He had 55 tackles and eight sacks in 2015, but managed just one sack in nine games during an injury-marred 2016 campaign.
