Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Ready to rock Sunday
Lawrence (shoulder) was a full participant in Friday's practice and will play Sunday versus the Texans, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The Cowboys will benefit greatly from having having Lawrence, as he's already racked up 5.5 sacks in the first four games. The 26-year-old defensive end should be a top IDP option against a Texans' offensive line that ranks 28th in the league according to Pro Football Focus.
More News
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Dealing with shoulder issue•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Monster game Sunday•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Gets to QB again in Week 3•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Sack in win•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Full practice Thursday•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Sits out Wednesday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Top Week 5 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Fantasy Sleepers
Looking for a potential difference maker to slide into your lineup for Week 5? Jamey Eisenber's...
-
What you missed: Brady gets some help
Tom Brady got plenty of help Thursday night, while Andrew Luck succeeded in spite of his cast....