Lawrence (shoulder) was a full participant in Friday's practice and will play Sunday versus the Texans, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Cowboys will benefit greatly from having having Lawrence, as he's already racked up 5.5 sacks in the first four games. The 26-year-old defensive end should be a top IDP option against a Texans' offensive line that ranks 28th in the league according to Pro Football Focus.