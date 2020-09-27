Lawrence (knee) is officially active for Sunday's game against Seattle, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
It was reported earlier that Lawrence was expected to suit up in the contest after practicing on a limited basis, and this news confirmed that notion. Now officially in for Sunday's game, he's been seen his snap count managed through the first few weeks of the season, and it's likely the team will operate under that same notion.
